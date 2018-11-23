Postal workers strike in Ottawa amid back-to-work debate on the Hill

Canada Post workers in Ottawa are striking again today as a bill to force an end to their rotating strikes is debated on Parliament Hill.

Rotating strikes have been happening across Canada for more than a month, causing the federal government to introduce a bill this week that would force them back to work.

The Senate is ready to sit this weekend to go over the bill.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said she still hopes the workers and mail carrier can come to a negotiated agreement.

Postal workers say they want more full-time jobs and more equal pay.

Other communities without mail service today include:

Ontario:

Fort Erie.

Niagara Falls.

St. Catharines.

Timmins.

Welland.

Workers are striking at postal facilities in Atikokan, Geraldton, Maple, Stouffville and Sioux Lookout, along with the concept store in Richmond Hill.

The strike is over in Elliot Lake, Blind River and Dryden.

Quebec

Sherbrooke.

Ste-Thérèse de Blainville.

B.C.