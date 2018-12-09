Canada Post backlog impacts holiday deliveries

Canada Post is still warning it might not get holiday packages delivered on time, as the lingering effects of the recent rotating strikes continue to slow its system.

The service's spokesperson, Jon Hamilton, said on CBC's All In A Day that there are a lot of parcels waiting to be delivered that got backlogged in the system during the rotating strikes.

"We are facing a backlog of about six million parcels as of today," he said Friday afternoon.

Ongoing impact

The postal union held rotating regional strikes across the country last month before being legislated back to work. Since the strike officially ended, there have been protests outside some Canada Post facilities.

Hamilton said those strikes have a continuing impact, which when combined with the busy holiday season means they can't guarantee the delivery times they normally do.

He said they are doing their best to get as many items as possible through the system.

"We have about 4,000 extra staff across the country and about 2,000 extra vehicles," he said.

Foreign deliveries

Canada Post briefly halted incoming deliveries from foreign postal companies and Hamilton said that embargo is lifted. But he cautioned items coming in from overseas might still take longer than usual.

He said in general, the system is just more unpredictable than usual, which is why they can't make guarantees about delivery times.

But one of Canada Post's services is completely unaffected by all of this. Letters to Santa are still arriving and responses should arrive for any letters sent before Dec. 10.

"Santa is counting on us as he has for 30 plus years."