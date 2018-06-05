Canadian David Norman, right, battles for the ball with Hungarian defender Sandor Sallai in Irapuato, Mexico, on June 6, 1986. Hungary beat Canada 2-0, and the Canadians would finish the tournament without scoring a goal. (AFP/Getty Images)

This First Person column is written by Alistair Steele,the feature writer and digital copy editor at CBC Ottawa. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

The very first time someone paid me for writing something, I had just turned 14 and Canada's men's soccer team had just booked their ticket to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

As a son of Scottish immigrants growing up in Winnipeg, I was crazy about the game. While most of my friends fell asleep dreaming about a career in the NHL, preferably playing for the Jets, my own ambitions were firmly set on Liverpool F.C., Bayern Munich or whichever European powerhouse had just dazzled me on Soccer Saturday, practically our only window into the game at the time.

As a courtesy to the rest of the soccer-playing world, I decided to warn everyone about the coming Canadian threat.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, came Bob Lenarduzzi, Carl Valentine, Igor Vrablic and the rest of the plucky Canadian squad to show me that I needn't necessarily look overseas for soccer greatness. There was plenty of promise right here at home.

As a courtesy to the rest of the soccer-playing world, I decided to warn everyone about the coming Canadian threat. The best place to do that, I reasoned, was on the letters page of Roy of the Rovers.

Roy of the Rovers, featuring eponymous soccer hero Roy Race, was published as a weekly magazine from 1976 until 1993. It has reappeared in various forms since. (IPC Media)

I was introduced to ROTR through my Scottish cousins who would send me their dog-eared back copies. At Christmas there'd always be a glossy annual under the tree.

It was not what you'd call a "serious" soccer magazine. Really, it was a comic book.

Sure, ROTR contained messages about the importance of teamwork and the scourge of hooliganism, but there was also a character whose only discernible skill was having super-charged arms that could place the ball anywhere from a throw-in, and a boy whose old-fashioned football boots possessed the spirit of their previous owner.

In retrospect, it was pretty silly stuff, but I loved everything about it, and I had to let Roy know the Canadians were coming.

The author, back row, fifth from left, and his teammates in Winnipeg in the mid-1980s. Alistair Steele's older brother Colin coached the team. (Submitted)

"Canada have, at last, reached a World Cup Finals, but does anyone else know?" I lamented in the opening line of my letter to the editor. "They will be extremely under-rated, but, in my opinion, just might surprise a few people."

I was the surprised one, when a few weeks later I received a letter from the publisher informing me that not only had my submission made the cut, but that I was to be paid £5 for it.

What a thrill it was to see my name in print, along with a photo of "the likely lads of Canada who might just cause a World Cup upset," according to the caption.

Star letter! The author's first published work warned the soccer world about the 'likely lads' from Canada, and even earned him a bit of pocket money. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

Of course, Canada caused no such upset in Mexico that year, nor did those "likely lads" manage to net a single goal during the tournament.

But the Canadians did show me, and a legion of soccer fans across the country, that we could be fans of the game right here at home.

When Canada's men's program faltered over the intervening years, the women picked up the torch and showed us how it's done.

Now, 36 years after their last appearance at the World Cup, the Canadian lads are back, and looking likelier than ever. Maybe I should let Roy of the Rovers know. I hear they pay quite well.

Canada's Jonathan David dribbles between Jamaica's Devon Williams, left, and Adrian Mariappa during first half CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying action in Toronto on Sunday. A 4-0 win cemented Canada's place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Do you have a memory to share about soccer in Canada as the national men's team prepares for Qatar? Let us know about it! Unlike Roy of the Rovers, we don't pay — but we might publish your story.