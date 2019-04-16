Skip to Main Content
Pot's been legal for 6 months. So what?
Ottawa

We asked you what's changed since Ontario became your dealer.

In this June 20, 2018 photo, marijuana and a pipe used to smoke it are displayed on a mirror in New York. (Peter Morgan/The Associated Press)

Wednesday marks six months since the province of Ontario became our first legal pot dealer.

Recreational marijuana use became legal in Canada on Oct 17, and the online Ontario Cannabis Store opened for business the same day, not always to glowing reviews.

It would be another five and a half months before Ottawa's first licensed bricks-and-mortar pot shops opened their doors.

Gatineau's first store is expected to open at the Centre La Gappe in late spring or early summer.

In February, Statistics Canada reported 4.6 million Canadians had consumed cannabis in the previous three months — about the same number as before legalization.

This month, the agency reported the average price for a gram of legal marijuana is $9.99, more than three dollars higher than on the black market, where it sells for $6.37 per gram — significantly less than it cost before legalization.

So what's changed for you?

We asked our Twitter followers to weigh in.

Something's in the air.

There's less stigma.

And then nothing happened.

