Canada's national women's rugby team is hosting its first international tournament in years, with a roster of players eager to prove their status on the world stage and reward loyal fans who are converging right here in Ottawa.

The Pacific Four Series is a four-team competition taking place over several weeks across the globe. Canada takes on six-time World Cup champion New Zealand later today.

Despite being the competition favourites, the "Black Ferns" as they're known aren't taking their Canuck competitors lightly.

"We know that playing Canada at home in Canada is going to be extremely challenging, and we know that Canada is an extremely good side, having made it all the way to the semifinals at the World Cup last year," said New Zealand captain Ruahei Demant.

"We know that they're a very physical team, they're a very fit team. They play with a lot of love for their country and love for their teammates and they're a very challenging team to grind down."

Proving ground for Canada

Canada will have to make the most of their rare home field advantage against the world's most dominant women's team. It's a challenge Team Canada captain Sophie de Goede relishes.

"We want to show that Canada can compete on the global stage, and I think we're beginning to get there," de Goede said.

"This could be a really big statement game for us to say, 'Hey, we're not going away.' If anything, we're going to improve our world ranking and we're gonna make a run for the World Cup title in 2025."

Canada is currently ranked fourth in the world thanks to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

One player who was a part of that team, and is set to figure in Canada's future World Cup aspirations, is Barrhaven's Alexandria Ellis. She began playing rugby in high school at 15 when a teacher encouraged her to join.

Barrhaven's Alexandria Ellis is one of Team Canada's hometown hopes as they prepare to face New Zealand on July 8. (CBC News)

"I was like, 'I need to keep playing,'" Ellis recalled. "Rugby means, honestly, the whole world to me."

Ellis asked her mother to cover the cost of joining a summer league. The way her mom tells the story, she just knew she had to do it, believing it would lead to big things for her daughter.

"And it led to me play overseas and meet some amazing people and playing in a World Cup," said Ellis.

Hot and humid

The immediate test this weekend is against an imposing New Zealand side in hot, humid conditions. For Ellis, success means sticking to the game plan and trusting the process that has led the team to promising results.

"The biggest thing is knowing we have all the tools in our toolbox and just executing on Saturday," she said.

The U.S. will face Australia this weekend. Next weekend, Canada will face Australia and the Americans will play New Zealand.

In addition, Canada's under-20 team and the under-18 Canada East squad will play matches throughout the week. The national under-20 side will face England's under-20 squad July 8 as part of a doubleheader.