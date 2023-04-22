Canada geese overrun Ottawa DND campus during annual invasion

It's become an annual invasion of sorts at the Department of National Defence headquarters in Ottawa's west end.

As breeding season is underway, Canada geese have taken over the grounds of the west-end campus on Carling Avenue and are testing employees' duck-and-cover skills.

Employees described the "volatile" situation to CBC's In Town and Out, with nests scattered across the grounds and on rooftops and "cobra chickens" at the ready to attack anyone who invades their space.

"They are highly protective. They become aggressive from the moment they start laying eggs," said Chris Sharp, a biologist with the Canadian Wildlife Service.

He said the "cobra chicken" moniker stems from how the geese coil up on their nests and if disturbed, quickly stand up, spread their wings and hiss.

"[They're telling] you that you're too close," Sharp said. "And you better back off."

Canada geese swim in a small pond at the Department of National Defense building on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

In an email sent to employees, the department gave some tips on how to handle an aggressive bird, including giving it some space, raising your arms to appear bigger, and backing away slowly.

While Canada geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Convention Act, the act does allow nests to be moved if there is a significant threat to people.

People can apply for a permit to remove the eggs, which Sharp said is best done as possible after they're laid. The permit will be issued with a specific person's name, whether it's the homeowner, a neighbour or a contractor.

In Town and Out 11:50 Canada geese invasion at DND HQ Every spring during breeding season, Canada geese take up residence on the grounds of DND headquarters in Ottawa.

Don't run away

Despite their territorial stance, Sharp said Canada geese also have some great attributes, as they're social creatures and devoted parents to their goslings.

"But if you cross them, you pay the price," he said.

Most of all, he said, if you find yourself a little too close to a beak, don't flee.

"Maintain eye contact. Give them space, as much space as you can. If they do come toward you aggressively, do not run. That is exactly what they want you to do," he said.

"If you stand your ground, more often than not, they will not attack you."