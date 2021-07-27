Your 1-stop shop for info on Ottawa region's federal candidates
Voters head to the polls on Sept. 20
Spanning nearly 80,000 square kilometres, the Ottawa region's 20 ridings cover a wide swath of Canada and are home to well over 2 million people within their combined borders.
In 2019, voters from the region elected 14 Liberals to the House of Commons, with most being politicians with at least one previous election under their belts. Six Conservatives were sent to Parliament Hill, although one now stands as an Independent after being kicked out of caucus.
This year's slate of candidates includes former mayors, an ex-MPP, a student activist, a lobbyist, a national security expert, a public health scientist, among others.
You can find a complete list of candidates ahead of advance polling and election day in the interactive map above, or in the list below.
Riding profiles
Eastern Ontario
- Bay of Quinte
- Carleton
- Glengarry–Prescott–Russell
- Hastings–Lennox and Addington
- Kanata–Carleton
- Kingston and the Islands
- Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston
- Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
- Nepean
- Orléans
- Ottawa Centre
- Ottawa South
- Ottawa–Vanier
- Ottawa West–Nepean
- Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke
- Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry
Western Quebec
