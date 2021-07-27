Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Election 2021

Your 1-stop shop for info on Ottawa region's federal candidates

Here's a look at who's on the ballot in eastern Ontario and western Quebec for the Sept. 20 vote.

Voters head to the polls on Sept. 20

Joseph Tunney · CBC News ·
The region's 20 ridings cover a wide swath of Canada and are home to well over 2 million people within their combined borders. (Francis Ferland/CBC News)

Spanning nearly 80,000 square kilometres, the Ottawa region's 20 ridings cover a wide swath of Canada and are home to well over 2 million people within their combined borders.

In 2019, voters  from the region elected 14 Liberals to the House of Commons, with most being politicians with at least one previous election under their belts. Six Conservatives were sent to Parliament Hill, although one now stands as an Independent after being kicked out of caucus.

This year's slate of candidates includes former mayors, an ex-MPP, a student activist, a lobbyist, a national security expert, a public health scientist, among others.

You can find a complete list of candidates ahead of advance polling and election day in the interactive map above, or in the list below.

Riding profiles

Eastern Ontario

Western Quebec

