Your 1-stop shop for info on our region's federal candidates
Here's a look at who's on the ballot in eastern Ontario and western Quebec for this fall's vote.
Voters head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 21
Our region's 20 ridings stretch from Belleville to Petawawa and Maniwaki to Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, a sprawling are that's home to 2.2 million people.
In 2015, voters sent a team 15 Liberals to the House of Commons, most of them brand new to federal politics. Five Conservatives have been representing the region these last four years.
This year's slate of candidates includes lawyers, military veterans and people with experience in other levels of government, as well as a hockey broadcaster, a wedding dress designer, a personal trainer and two adventure guides.
You can find a complete list of candidates for each riding in the interactive map above, or in the list below.
Riding profiles
Eastern Ontario
- Bay of Quinte
- Carleton
- Glengarry–Prescott–Russell
- Hastings–Lennox and Addington
- Kanata–Carleton
- Kingston and the Islands
- Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston
- Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
- Nepean
- Orléans
- Ottawa Centre
- Ottawa South
- Ottawa–Vanier
- Ottawa West–Nepean
- Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke
- Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry
Western Quebec
