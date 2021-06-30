Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Snowbirds to take flight in Ottawa on Canada Day

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be doing a flyby demonstration over the capital on Canada Day.

Flyby will take place around noon, according to the City of Ottawa

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds and a CF-18 perform a flypast during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in 2019. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The flyby will take place around noon on Thursday, according to a tweet from the City of Ottawa.

The Snowbirds also did a pre-Canada Day flyby on Tuesday evening.

This will be the last flyby the team makes in Ontario for the summer, they will head to Vancouver next for July 16.

