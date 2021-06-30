Snowbirds to take flight in Ottawa on Canada Day

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be doing a flyby demonstration over the nation's capital on Canada Day.

The flyby will take place around noon on Thursday, according to a tweet from the City of Ottawa.

The Snowbirds also did a pre-Canada Day flyby on Tuesday evening.

This will be the last flyby the team makes in Ontario for the summer, they will head to Vancouver next for July 16.

WATCH | Snowbirds conduct flyby over Ottawa Tuesday: