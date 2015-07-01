Canada Day 2019 road closures and flypasts in Ottawa-Gatineau

Street parties, fireworks and tight security will force the closure of roads in Ottawa-Gatineau this Canada Day.

Ottawa-Gatineau core

In Gatineau, restrictions start Saturday on rue Laurier, which will be reduced to one northbound lane from rue Papineau to rue Élisabeth-Bruyère. It will be local traffic only southbound from boulevard des Allumettières to rue Papineau.

The lane reductions will be in place from 7 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Tuesday. A sidewalk on the west side of the street will also be closed.

The Ottawa River Pathway closes from Library and Archives Canada to the Ottawa Locks at 3 a.m. Monday.

The first full road closures start at 6 a.m. Monday.

In Centretown, the closures stretch as far west as Lyon Street, as far north as Wellington Street, as far east as Elgin Street and as far south as Laurier Avenue, though Laurier will remain open until sundown.

Wellington and Rideau streets will be closed as far west as the Portage Bridge and as far east as Nicholas Street.

Everything east of Dalhousie Street in the ByWard Market is closed to vehicles, as is Sussex Drive up to the rowing club.

The Alexandra Bridge is closed to vehicles and the Chaudière Bridge is closed to everyone.

In Gatineau, rue Laurier closes from rue Victoria to des Allumettières, while des Allumettières shuts down up to Maisonneuve.

(Government of Canada)

At 11 a.m. the rue Laurier closure expanded to the Portage Bridge and rue de Verdun, and at 4:30 p.m. the area around the locks at the end of the Rideau Canal will close.

The next expansion happens at 6 p.m. in Ottawa, where road closures stretch further west to Bronson Avenue, or in the case of Slater and Albert streets. to Booth Street.

Colonel By Drive closes as far south as Concord Street, and Dale Avenue closes west of Nicholas Street.

(Government of Canada)

Pedestrians lose access to the Mackenzie King Bridge at 7 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Laurier Avenue closes from O'Connor Street to Nicholas and the Alexandra Bridge closes to pedestrians and cyclists.

Unless otherwise mentioned, all these closures lift at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Except for the Alexandra Bridge, residents with a valid driver's licence and hotel guests with proof of their reservation will be able to access closed streets.

Screengrabs from the Government of Canada's interactive map.

Outside the core

Trim Road in Orléans is closed from 6 a.m. on July 1 to midnight as part of the events on Petrie Island.

In Kanata, Charlie Rogers Way in front of the Kanata Recreation Complex shuts down at noon Sunday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There are also closures around Earl of March Secondary School from 8 to 11 a.m. on Canada Day for a running event.

Monday night's Barrhaven party will cause closures from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Strandherd Road between Fallowfield Drive and Jockvale Road and McKenna Casey Drive from Moodie Drive to Strandherd.

Osgoode Main Street gives way to Canada Day celebrations from River Road to the Stuart Holmes Arena from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Flybys

The Royal Canadian Air Force has scheduled five local aircraft displays at various times on Monday.

The Snowbirds and a CF-18 Hornet demonstration jet will zip over Parliament Hill, while Hercules airplanes will rumble over crowds in Wellington, Cornwall and La Pêche.

Belleville gets a visit from a CH-146 Griffon helicopter.

A total of 37 Canada Day flybys are scheduled across the county.