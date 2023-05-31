Canada Day performers unveiled for main show at LeBreton Flats

Canadian Heritage has released the lineup of performers for this year's Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats Park.

The free performances come in two parts, a daytime ceremony from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., and an evening show from 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is also expected to appear on stage to speak, according to an event organizer. He's part of the team slated to fly to the moon on the Artemis II mission.

The main events for the July 1 celebration will come to LeBreton Flats for the second year in a row amid a lenghty rehabilitation project on Parliament Hill, which will only host a marching band performance this year.

The evening show at LeBreton will also feature live performances broadcast from across Canada.

Here's the lineup for the daytime ceremony:

Pierre Kwenders

Delhi 2 Dublin

Tyler Shaw

Josiane

DIYET

Katia Rock

Marie-Josée Dandeneau

And the performers for the evening show:

Jann Arden

Roxane Bruneau

Aysanabee

France D'Amour

Preston Pablo

Les Louanges

Jojo Mason

Dubmatique

Dax

Clerel

Madison Violet

Josh Q

Josiane

Tegan and Sara will perform live from Vancouver, B.C., while Dear Rouge will perform from Calgary, Alta., and 6 Hearts from Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Singer Jann Arden will perform at the evening show this year. (The Canadian Press)

Hoping for pre-pandemic crowds

Melanie Brault, director of capital celebrations and program operations at Canadian Heritage, said the choices aimed to represent diversity, inclusion and Canada's official languages.

"It's very important to us that our Canadian performers really represent Canada from coast to coast to coast," she said.

Brault said she wants the celebrations to draw the kind of Canada Day crowds common before the pandemic.

"We're hopeful that the numbers are going to be higher this year, just because we feel that folks are getting a little bit more used to being back out in large groups," she said.

Before COVID-19, she could expect 360,000 people coming through the downtown core, with about 30,000 around the Parliament Hill area alone.

"People want to get out and celebrate Canada Day. They want to show their pride in being Canadian, and so we're prepared for those big numbers this year," she said.

Brault said the team is "very excited" about Hansen's appearance.

Other Canada Day attractions in the capital region include the bagpipe and drum performances on Parliament Hill, as well as a pop-up stage and professional wrestling match in Old Hull. Pop-up stages will also come to the corner of Elgin and Wellington, as well as a site at the Portage Bridge closer to the LeBreton festivities.

LeBreton Flats will also host yard games, glitter and body paint booths, and a miniature train ride for kids.

Brault said visitors should check the Canada Day website closer to the date for information about road closures and route planning. She said public transit is the best way to travel to the event. Organizers are in touch with OC Transpo to co-ordinate and ensure sufficient service.