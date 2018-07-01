Concerts and fireworks planned for Canada's 151st birthday on Parliament Hill could take place on the hottest July 1 in Ottawa since before the country even celebrated Canada Day.

The temperature Sunday in the national capital is expected to rise from a morning low of 20 C to a high of 32 C. With the humidity, the temperature is expected to feel like it is in the mid-40s.

CBC will broadcast a live three-hour special on Canada Day in Ottawa hosted by Rosemary Barton and checking in on celebrations across the country. The special will air on CBC, CBC News Network and on this page from 11 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET.

A broadcast of the evening concert in Ottawa will happen on this page and on CBC, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and Ici Radio-Canada Télé from 9 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. A one-hour lead-in program beginning at 8 p.m. ET will also air on CBC Radio One and CBC Music.

The highest recorded temperature for the city on July 1 was 36.7 C in 1963, when the annual celebration of the birth of the Canada was called Dominion Day. The first Canada Day celebration wasn't until 1983.

The City of Ottawa's public health agency is advising participants celebrating Canada Day in the city to make plans to seek shelter from the sun to avoid overexposure, avoid strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids and limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol.

One person who won't be coming to the Parliament Hill celebration is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Instead, Trudeau will visit Leamington, Ont., Regina and Dawson City, Yukon. Trudeau is expected to make an appearance on Parliament Hill via video from Leamington.

Schedule of July 1 events

​Here is the schedule for the events on Parliament Hill.

8 to 9 a.m. ET: Algonquin blessing of the grounds. A First Nation protocol ceremony will be held.

9 to 9:15 a.m. ET: Performance by young drummers and throat singers from the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in Quebec.

9:30 to 10 a.m. ET and again 10:30 to 11 a.m. ET. Musical workshops with percussion performers Samajam.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Carillon concert. A performance from the 53-bell carillon of the Peace Tower, featuring Dominion Carillonneur Andrea McCrady.

Noon to 1:30 p.m. ET. Canada Day noon show. Featuring performances from Arkells, Lights, Brigitte Boisjoli, Iskwé, Jean-Marc Couture, Rose Cousins, Martina Ortiz Luis and Queen Ka. The first Canadian Forces Snowbirds flyby will also take place at about noon.

Fireworks light up behind the Peace Tower during the evening ceremonies of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)