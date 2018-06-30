Off the Hill: a guide to enjoying Canada away from Parliament

Are you an Ottawa resident who's suffering from Canada Day crowd fatigue?

You love the events, the fireworks, the patriotism, but dread the idea of braving hordes of revellers clad in white and red? Would you rather be anywhere than on the hill on Sunday?

With the help of Laura Byrne Paquet, editor of ottawaroadtrips.com, we've put together a list of Canada Day events and activities downtown, in the suburbs and beyond.

"Why drive downtown when you can see fireworks in your own backyard? Kiwanis International's Orleans branch is holding an all-day bash on Petrie Island, with live music, food trucks, dragon-boat rides, bouncy castles and all sorts of other family-friendly activities. In Stittsville, the hub is Sacred Heart High School, with more food trucks, live music and bouncy castles and a zip line," said Byrne Paquet.

"If you'd like some history with your Canada Day celebrations, you could check out a Victorian-style picnic at the Billings Estate, 1867-style games at Pinhey's Point, or handbell ringing and a Canadiana quiz at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum," she said.

Laura Byrne Paquet is an Ottawa-based freelance writer and travel expert. (Supplied) Of course, she also recommends hopping into the family vehicle with snacks, water and sun screen and just enjoying Canada Day in the Ottawa Valley and beyond.

"Just about every Eastern Ontario community near Ottawa is throwing some sort of Canada Day bash, including Carleton Place, Almonte, Perth, Kemptville, Smiths Falls, Merrickville and Russell. If you want to get a jump on Canada Day or squeeze two celebrations into the weekend, several towns are holding their festivities on Saturday. They include Pakenham, Maxville, Glen Robertson and Rideau Ferry," said Byrne Paquet.

Town and country

Diefenbunker Museum

Canada's Cold War museum always brings its A-game on Canada Day. Little Ray's Reptiles hosts a show from 11:00 to noon. Take part in a Canada themed scavenger hunt through the four-storey underground bunker, an obstacle course, giant Jenga, and giant checkers. Open 10 am- 2 pm. Admission is free but you need to register in advance through their website: diefenbunker.ca.



Dominion Day on the Farm



Dominion City Brewing hosts a veritable celebration of craft and artisanal culture at the Canada Agriculture

and Food Museum. Local restaurants such as Meat Press and Clover food and drink offer up creative and delicious snacks such as Clover's poutine waffle. Like the idea of ice cream on a hot day? Moo Shu Ice Cream will be on hand serving up regular hits as well as a 'float' using Culture Kombucha. Friends of the Dominion Beer Garden features some of the province's best craft brewers, such as Bellwoods out of Toronto. Live music starts at 11:00, and features headliners Dylan Menzie, For Esmé, Amanda Rheaume and Jim Bryson. Tickets are $25 from dominionday.ca or $30 at the door. Kids in strollers or babies in arms attend free, children's admission is $5 and includes a maple taffy.

Billings Estate Museum

Looking for something a little more quiet and historical? Head on over to this national historic site for a Canada Day picnic, complete with Victorian lawn games (10am to 4pm). Make reservations for the museum's prepared picnic lunch, or simply bring your own food.

​'Burbs and beyond

Orléans

Food trucks, live music, volleyball tournament and dragon boat rides are featured at the family-friendly Canada Day celebration on Petrie Island. Fireworks at 10 pm.

Stittsville

Head to Sacred Heart High School from 1 pm to 10 pm, with a petting zoo, food stalls, live music, zipline, horse-drawn wagon rides and lots of other family-friendly fun. Fireworks at 9:45 pm.

Mont Tremblant

It's a weekend-long party at Tremblant, with a Carter and the Boomers concert on Saturday, June 30, and a flag raising, birthday cake, and concerts on Canada Day. Fireworks at 10:45 pm.

Arnprior

In various locations across Arnprior, you'll find a bike parade, a car show, a pancake breakfast, children's activities, a duck race and more on Canada Day. Fireworks at 9:45 pm.

Renfrew

Renfrew is throwing a Canada Day celebration at Ma-Te-Way Park (4 pm to 10:15 pm) with a bouncy castle, a bungee run, an inflatable zipline, live music and more. Fireworks start at 9:45 pm.

Bonnechere Provincial Park

To celebrate Canada Day, Bonnechere Provincial Park has lots of kids' activities from 10 am to 3 pm, including a water-balloon toss, a sand castle building competition and a bean-bag toss, followed by Canada Bingo at 2 pm.

​Pembroke

The live music starts Friday with a Gord Bamford concert. On Saturday, take in a free outdoor showing of Black Panther. Then on Sunday: pony rides, human foosball, bouncy castles, petting zoo and more live music. Fireworks at 10 pm.

Kemptville

Canada Day celebrations will centre on Riverside Park and include a monster truck display, a free soccer clinic, a beer garden, a dog agility show, live music and a teddy bear picnic. Fireworks at 10:15 pm.

Carleton Place

Canada Day activities start at noon in Carleton Place and include live entertainment, a petting zoo and more. Fireworks start at 9:45 pm.

Almonte

In Almonte, enjoy a car show, inflatable games, live music and an outdoor craft market organized by Cheerfully Made Goods + Markets and featuring some 40 artisans. That starts at 10:30. Fireworks at dusk.

Perth

In Perth, the hub of activity is Conlon Farm Recreation Park. Activities start at 4:30 pm and include a barbecue, concerts and kids' games. Fireworks at 10 pm.

Smiths Falls

Canada Day fun in Smiths Falls includes a morning parade, followed by live music, kids' activities, a market and food vendors in Centennial Park. Fireworks in Lower Reach Park at 10:00 pm.

Merrickville

Highlights of Merrickville's Canada Day activities include a parade starting at 11:30 am, followed by a free barbecue and kids' activities at Blockhouse Park. There will be a free chicken lunch at the Legion. There's also a busy schedule of live music in various village locations throughout the afternoon and evening. A new addition this year is an afternoon makers' market. Fireworks start at the Fairgrounds at 10 pm.

​Morrisburg

Morrisburg has a lot going on Sunday, including a model train and plane exhibit, chili and pulled pork competitions, a bike decorating contest for kids, carving demonstrations, and live music. Nearby, Upper Canada Village is offering a day of Victorian-style live music and fun. Fireworks in Morrisburg start at dusk.

Cornwall

The fun in Lamoureux Park starts at noon and includes everything from a reptile show and jugglers to a beer tent and a Pat Benatar tribute band (part of an all-day live music schedule). Fireworks at 10 pm.

For a more complete list of activities visit Laura Byrne Paquet's ottawaroadtrips.com.