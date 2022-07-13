Canada Day 2023 road closures and events in Ottawa-Gatineau

What people can do and where they can go changes in Ottawa-Gatineau around July 1. Here's some of what that looks like this year.

Along with smaller community events, the main national shows are again at LeBreton Flats on the west edge of Ottawa's core because of construction on Parliament Hill.

Free activities on the flats start at 9 a.m. ET, according to the Canadian Heritage schedule.

The main entrance, similar to recent Ottawa Bluesfests, is near the corner of Wellington and Booth streets. There will be concessions, free water stations, bike parking, accessible washrooms and a bag size limit. Only service animals are allowed.

The daytime show runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the evening show from 7:15 to 10 p.m. and the fireworks nearby at 10 p.m.

People who want to set off fireworks outside of a nationally broadcasted spectacle are asked to follow city rules. In Gatineau, the fire ban includes a ban on fireworks.

A member of the police protective detail looks up at a Canada Day sign before the start of celebrations at LeBreton Flats last year. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

There are some free activities around Parliament Hill, including marching bands on its lawn and exhibits at the Bank of Canada Museum and 100 Wellington St.

Stages for musical performances and a professional wrestling match will be set up in Old Hull from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and another (without the wrestling) on the Portage Bridge from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Portage Bridge is closed to vehicles while the performances are happening — as are many other roads around the core July 1.

Getting around

Select roads around LeBreton Flats and Parliament Hill close to vehicles at 6 a.m. on July 1. In Ottawa, they lift by 2 a.m. the following day. This includes the Alexandra, Chaudière and Portage bridges.

The Chaudière Bridge is closed to all users, pedestrians included.

The City of Ottawa's road closure map to vehicles for July 1. Solid lines are closed to all drivers, dotted lines are open to locals only. (City of Ottawa)

Other streets between Somerset Street W. and LeBreton Flats, including Booth, Preston and Rochester streets, will be restricted to local drivers.

Multi-use paths around LeBreton Flats close at 4:30 p.m until 2 a.m. and Albert Street closes between Preston Street and Bronson Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m.

The city also said it may need to expand the closures of Bank and Queen streets to vehicles near where those streets intersect and Parliament station, if transit traffic requires it.

Places such Barrhaven, Orléans and Osgoode will close roads for neighbourhood events.

In Gatineau, street closures to vehicles in Old Hull last from June 30 at 10 a.m. until July 1 at 10 p.m. Those closures will affect rue Laval between rue de l'Hôtel-de-Ville and promenade du Portage and rues Wellington and Wright near rue Laval.

Fireworks explode over the Ottawa River as seen from Gatineau, Que., July 1, 2022. Some of the closures are to accommodate the show and crowds. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

OC Transpo says it has a free, special Canada Day schedule on Saturday with light rail service on its regular hours of 6 a.m to 2 a.m. Trains will not stop at Pimisi station from 8 to 10 p.m. on July 1 and westbound trains won't stop there either, with buses at Albert and Booth instead.

The city said to use its travel planner and keep in mind that transit is often busy on July 1 and buses will have to work with road closures.

On July 3 — a weekday off for some workplaces — the Confederation Line has its normal weekday schedule, but most buses are on a Saturday schedule. Six routes will get "enhanced" service.

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais has Sunday service July 1 and 3. Buses are free July 1.

The City of Ottawa has released its usual list of services affected by a holiday, including July 3.

Neither the city nor police have said whether there will be a vehicle exclusion zone similar to last year.

"Any restrictions to travel in the downtown core will be posted (online)," reads its Canada Day 2023 page.