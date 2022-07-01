Ottawa celebrates Canada Day — in person

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared more than two years ago, people are gathering in Ottawa for official Canada Day celebrations.
Today's festivities aren't taking place on Parliament Hill, however, as the historic seat of Canada's government is in the midst of a lengthy rehabilitation project.
Instead, they're being held near the Canadian War Museum at LeBreton Flats, just west of downtown.
"We immigrated to Canada four years ago, but we've spent almost two and a half years inside," said Peter Do, sitting with his family Friday afternoon on the festival grounds.
"[It's] the first day I'm enjoying Canada Day. I'm so excited to [be] out and share the moment with people."
The party is set to stretch late into the evening, with a slate of musical performances beginning at 8 p.m. and fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m.
Here's a look at some of today's scenes from the nation's capital.