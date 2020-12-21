City discouraging fireworks after fiery Victoria Day weekend

The City of Ottawa is discouraging the illegal use of fireworks this Canada Day, following a Victoria Day long weekend that saw firefighters and bylaw officers kept busy with an unusually high number of emergencies and complaints.

Firefighters received 18 calls for service related to fireworks over that long weekend in late May, including seven for grass fires and one for a garbage fire, according to a report to the city's community and protective services committee.

Bylaw services received another 130 calls for the "unauthorized discharge of fireworks," according to the report. That's more than four times the number of calls received that weekend in each of the previous two years.

"With the COVID-19 provincial stay-at-home order in effect since April 8, 2021, and traditional in-person Victoria Day fireworks ceremonies prohibited, the city saw an increase in smaller, home-based fireworks use over the 2021 Victoria Day Long Weekend," the report stated.

No permits issued this year

Under the city's fireworks bylaw, individuals are only allowed to set off fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day and the day immediately before or after those holidays. Anyone using fireworks on private property must be 18 or older.

Normally, public fireworks displays require a $56 permit from the fire chief, though the city isn't issuing permits this year.

Retailers are only allowed to sell fireworks in the week leading up to Victoria Day or Canada Day.

According to the report, police and bylaw services will increase patrols in "problematic" city parks over the Canada Day weekend to discourage the illegal use of fireworks. The city and fire department will also reach out to retailers to spread the message about how to legally and safely use fireworks.

"The plan is to visit every single vendor of fireworks and have them hand out an information sheet to all buyers of fireworks," said Coun. Riley Brockington.

Carson Tharris, public information officer for Ottawa Fire Services, said the campaign will target young people because most of the Victoria Day incidents involved young adults or children.

"Our first advice is to always make sure that there is a responsible adult who is in charge of the display, and then to carefully read the directions on the fireworks packaging," said Tharris.

The Canadian National Fireworks Association told CBC it's also developing its own safety campaign for retailers.