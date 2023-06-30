Ottawa Tourism says it's anticipating huge crowds in Ottawa for Canada Day weekend, with tens of thousands expected to attend Saturday's big celebration at LeBreton Flats Park.

Last summer marked the first in-person Canada Day festivities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions forcing the two previous celebrations to take place virtually.

Catherine Callary, vice-president of destination development with Ottawa Tourism, says she imagines a similar crowd to last year — if not bigger.

"[It's] difficult to pin it down to an actual number, but everyone's feeling really optimistic going into the weekend," Callary said.

More hotels and accommodations have been booked in the city than in years past, and "it looks like it's going to be a really good weekend for tourism," Callary said.

Canada Day events will be taking place in various pockets of the city, from Petrie Island to LeBreton Flats Park, Catherine Callary says. Ottawa Tourism's website posts all the details. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

With the Rideau Canal Skateway unable to open this past winter, both the city and local vendors missed out on the revenues that tourism attraction normally generates.

That means Canada Day weekend — along with other festivals like Bluesfest, the Ottawa Jazz Festival and the Canadian Tulip Festival — marks the turnaround the city needs, Ottawa Tourism says.



"This summer is looking really strong as far as a tourism comeback summer," Callary said.



For the second year in a row, festivities will not be taking place at Parliament Hill, however, as the historic seat of Canada's government is in the midst of a lengthy rehabilitation project.

It's a slight concern, said Kevin McHale, executive director of Sparks Street BIA.

"There's some marching band stuff happening, but [it's not] like years ago," McHale said.

Given Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year, more people are likely to make the trip downtown both from the area and from outside the city, McHale said.

"I know that most of the hotels are sold out downtown, which is great," he said. "And hopefully we can get lots of locals to come back downtown again."

Melanie Brault says the evening show is really where Canada Day comes to life, and visitors can look forward to performances by artists such as Jann Arden. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

Several all-day events start at 9 a.m. at LeBreton Flats , less than two kilometres west of downtown. The scheduled programming includes concerts, food vendors, and a special citizenship ceremony — a first for the event.

"We are hearing that people are really excited about Canada Day," said Melanie Brault, director of capital celebrations and program operations at Canadian Heritage.

LeBreton Flats can host 25,000 to 30,000 people, and Brault says that will likely be met for the evening show .

"People really want to, you know, show their pride in our country, because people are really happy about being Canadian. And this is our way to really come together."

Rain, shine — or smoke

With any outdoor event, weather can play a factor.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Saturday morning, and there's a chance of showers throughout the day for the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Brault said regardless of the forecast, the show will go on.

"We do ask everybody to take a look at the weather forecast before they come out and be prepared for what to expect," Brault said.

"I mean, we are Canadian, we know how to prepare for weather."