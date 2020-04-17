Get ready for a virtual Canada Day party this year

With gatherings banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Canada Day celebrations will take place online, the federal government announced Friday.

Canadian Heritage Minister Stephen Guilbeault said his department is working with artists to create a virtual show on July 1.

"Together, in a virtual environment, we will celebrate our strength and resilience," Guilbeault said in a news release.

More details about the party, and how Canadians can participate, will be released soon. The lineup for the Canada Day show is normally released about a month before July 1.

The event had already been moved from Parliament Hill because of ongoing construction on Centre Block.