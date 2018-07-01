Skip to Main Content
Take a look at Ottawa's Canada Day celebrations
Photos

Take a look at Ottawa's Canada Day celebrations

Despite some scorching temperatures, thousands of people are flocking to Parliament Hill Sunday to celebrate Canada's 151st birthday. Here's what it looks like.

Revelers flock to Parliament Hill despite scorching temperatures

CBC News ·
Canada Day revelers make an early arrival on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 1, 2018. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Despite some scorching temperatures, thousands of people are flocking to Parliament Hill Sunday to celebrate Canada's 151st birthday.

Concerts, ceremonies and fireworks will all take place throughout the day on Parliament Hill, from 8 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. 

Here are some scenes from the big party.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us