Take a look at Ottawa's Canada Day celebrations

Despite some scorching temperatures, thousands of people are flocking to Parliament Hill Sunday to celebrate Canada's 151st birthday.

Concerts, ceremonies and fireworks will all take place throughout the day on Parliament Hill, from 8 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Here are some scenes from the big party.

With the expected temperature to hit over 40 degrees centigrade today in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>, we've brought out snow cannons to cool down the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay2018</a> day crowds on Parliament Hill. <a href="https://t.co/Kl2IgI6Edl">pic.twitter.com/Kl2IgI6Edl</a> —@AtomicBlackbird

Visitors and residents of Canada’s Capital Region gather for a First Nation protocol ceremony to honor the land and the ancestors of the Algonquin people. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/z0hBMgORC2">pic.twitter.com/z0hBMgORC2</a> —@capital_exp

Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>! Our Markets are OPEN and full of local Canadian goodies! We also have a misting station to help cool you down 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/hCo5HwAmpX">pic.twitter.com/hCo5HwAmpX</a> —@OttawaFarmMkt

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowbirds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowbirds</a> always bring a party to the next level. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/happycanadaday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#happycanadaday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/kissottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kissottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chills</a> <a href="https://t.co/5jhgJQUUOs">pic.twitter.com/5jhgJQUUOs</a> —@SandraKiss1053

For sure, the hottest party of the year is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay</a>! Prepare yourself against the heat by bringing a hat, sunscreen and a reusable bottle of water. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/sxXpMXPhj4">pic.twitter.com/sxXpMXPhj4</a> —@capital_exp

Oh, just a giant backhoe blocking traffic on Bank Street, two blocks from Parliament Hill <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canadaday2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canadaday2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/cXikkPhDgf">pic.twitter.com/cXikkPhDgf</a> —@tcpritchard

Shot of Parliament Hill's east lawn from <a href="https://twitter.com/chrisrands?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrisrands</a> this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaDay2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaDay2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/9wNyLw9b4K">pic.twitter.com/9wNyLw9b4K</a> —@CBCPolitics