The Strumbellas, Cœur de pirate, K'Naan to pump up Canada Day crowd on the Hill

Ontario rock band The Strumbellas, Quebec's Cœur de pirate and Somali-Canadian rapper K'Naan are among the artists sounding off on Parliament Hill this year to celebrate Canada's 152nd birthday.

Artists will take to the Parliament Hill stage for two shows on July 1, starting with a noon ET slate of performances including K'Naan, the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Nova Scotia's T. Thomason and Quebec pop artist Karim Ouellet.

The Strumbellas celebrate their Juno Award for roots and traditional album of the year in 2014. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The evening show kicks off at 6:45 p.m. ET with a varied mix of award-winning sounds. Aside from The Strumbellas, Cœur de pirate and Ouellet, the evening show is also set to feature:

Manitoulin Island, Ont., artist Crystal Shawanda.

Peguis First Nation's William Prince.

Quebec vocalist Marie-Mai.

Haitian-Canadian DJ KAYTRANADA.

Alberta country singer-songwriter Brett Kissel.

Hill celebrations will begin in the morning with an Algonquin friendship circle on the East Lawn, followed by a 10 a.m. ET concert ringing out from the Peace Tower's carillon. Starting at 10 p.m. ET, a 15-minute firework show will light up the sky, closing out Canada Day.

Elsewhere in the capital, activities at Major's Hill Park include performances from Tokyo Police Club, Said The Whale and Iskwé. Indigenous cultures and languages will be honoured at the Canadian Museum of History, where admission will be free.