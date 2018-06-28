Canada Day weekend: What's open and closed in the capital

Canada's big birthday party is coming up this weekend, and many local services will be closed on Canada Day.

Because the statutory holiday falls on a Sunday this year, that will affect some services the following Monday, July 2, so take note.

CBC Ottawa has compiled a list of what's open and closed in Ottawa and Gatineau so you can plan ahead.​

Grocery stores

All Farm Boy locations will be open on Sunday. Kingston's Farm Boy and the Rideau Centre location will be open Monday. All other Farm Boy locations will be closed Monday.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open Sunday and Monday.

Most Your Independent Grocer locations will be open Sunday and closed Monday.

All Real Canadian Superstore locations will be open Sunday and closed Monday.

All Loblaws locations will be closed Monday.

The Metro on Rideau Street will be open all day and night. All other Metro locations will be closed.

All IGA stores in Gatineau will be open regular hours.

Malls

The Rideau Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and closed Monday.

The Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.

Place d'Orléans will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and closed Monday.

Les Promenades Gatineau will be closed Sunday, but open Monday.

LCBO

​All LCBO stores will be open Sunday and closed Monday.

Some agency stores will observe their normal hours of business. Agency stores are locally-owned retail establishments authorized by the LCBO to sell alcoholic beverages along with other retail products in communities that are too small to support LCBO stores.

The Beer Store

Beer Stores will be open on Sunday and closed on Monday.

SAQ

Standalone SAQ outlets will be open during regular business hours. Opening hours may vary slightly from store to store. People wearing Canadian flags watch fireworks explode over the Peace Tower during the evening ceremonies of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation, in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

City of Ottawa schedule changes

Client services:

City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W., will be closed. Normal business will resume on Tuesday, July 3.

The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Cres. will also be closed. Normal business will resume on Tuesday, July 3.

The 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 to speak to someone. For persons living with a hearing-related disability, call TTY: 613-580-2401.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection:

Curbside green bin, recycling and garbage collection will take place on its regular day with no changes to the collection schedule.

Multi-residential garbage and recycling container collection will take place on its regularly scheduled day with no changes.

Parking:

All city parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

Transit:

OC Transpo is offering free service on Canada Day and operating a special holiday schedule with extra service during the day and after the fireworks.

The O-Train Trillium Line will run throughout the day and all evening until 12:15 a.m.

Only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service, with the addition of Route 91 to Orléans after the fireworks.

Call 613-560-1000, or text 560560 plus your four-digit bus stop number, for automated schedule information. For more information, holiday schedules and travel planning, phone 613-741-4390 or visit octranspo.com.

The OC Transpo sales and information centres will be closed, with the exception of the Rideau Centre office, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The telephone OC Transpo information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The telephone OC Transpo customer relations office (613-842-3600) will be closed.

Para Transpo is offering free service on Canada Day. A holiday service will operate on July 1 and July 2. Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips for Canada Day and July 2 by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo operations:

Customer service (613-842-3681) will be closed.

Administration (613-244-1289) will be closed.

Taxi coupons (613-842-3670) will be closed.

Reservations line (613-244-7272) will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trip cancellation and general inquiries (613-244-4636) will be open 6 a.m.to 12:30 a.m. Canada Day falls on a Sunday this year, which will affect some local services on Monday, July 2. (Emily Denooij)

Recreation services:

Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming and fitness classes with modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.

All beaches, splash pads, and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled; however, clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

Public skating will be offered at the Jim Durrell Recreation Complex on Monday.

City of Ottawa summer camps will not be operating on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health:

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed July 2.

The SITE mobile van will be operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1 and from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 2, however the SITE office at 179 Clarence Street will be closed.

The dental clinics and Well Baby Drop-in will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health information line will be closed, but you can call and leave a message and inquiries will be responded to within one business day. You can also connect with Ottawa Public Health online for the latest health information on ottawapublichealth.ca.

Cultural services:

You can celebrate Canada Day at your local historic site: Pinhey's Point Historic Site. Billings Estate National Historic Site. Cumberland Heritage Village Museum. Fairfields Heritage House.​

The Karsh-Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be open.

City of Ottawa Archives, arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed, but clients should check ottawa.ca or their facility to confirm holiday hours, as some exceptions may apply.

Archives services:

The city's archives reference services and Gallery 112 will be closed. They will open as usual on Tuesday, July 3.

Municipal child care services:

City-operated child care centres will be closed on July 2.

Ottawa Public Library: