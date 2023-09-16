Here are the road closures for today's Canada Army Run

Parts of several major roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed on Sunday for the annual Canada Army Run.

The half-marathon, 10K and 5K runs all start in front of Ottawa City Hall and end on Elgin Street by the National War Memorial.

People travelling downtown should expect delays, or take alternate routes, the city said.

OC Transpo routes will be detoured due to street closures and Confederation Line service will begin at 7 a.m. today, one hour early.

A map of downtown Ottawa, showing where the Canada Army Run will go through and some of the road closures. The race routes are in blue, purple and orange, and the road closures are in black. (Canada Army Run)

The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m until 2 p.m.:

Laurier Avenue West, between Nicholas and Metcalfe streets.

Elgin Street northbound, between Lisgar and Queen streets.

These roads will be closed slightly longer, from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

Wellington Street between Elgin Street southbound and Rideau Street.

Elgin Street northbound between Queen and Wellington streets.

These roads will be closed from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Rideau Street between Elgin and Dalhousie streets.

Mackenzie Avenue between Sussex Drive and Rideau Street.

Sussex Drive between Rideau Street and Princess Avenue.

Princess Avenue between Sussex Drive and Lisgar Road.

Lisgar Road between Mariposa Avenue and Rideau Terrace/Dufferin Road.

The southbound lane of Dufferin Road between Rideau Terrace and MacKay Street.

The eastbound lane of MacKay Street between Dufferin Road and Sussex Drive.

And these roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rideau Terrace westbound lane between Dufferin Road and Acacia Avenue.

Corona Avenue between Acacia and Beechwood avenues.

Beechwood Avenue between Joliette Avenue and Hemlock Road.

Hemlock Road between Beechwood and Birch avenues.

The southbound lane of Birch Avenue between Hemlock Road and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway.

The Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway between Aviation Parkway and Sussex Drive.

For more information about road closures, the city is encouraging people to visit the interactive race map.