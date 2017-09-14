Canada Army Run cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 Canada Army Run has been cancelled due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say.

The annual event pays tribute to the Canadian Armed Forces and raises money for military-related charity organizations.

The event, which attracts thousands of participants, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12-20 with 5K, 10K, 15K and 21.6K runs.

"Canada Army Run is no ordinary race, and 2020 has proven to be no ordinary year," organizers said in a post on the race's website. "The health and safety of our runners, our volunteers, military members, fans, stakeholders, and the public at large, is always our highest priority."

Organizers said even though the in-person run is cancelled, the event will move online, with details about programming to be announced in the future.

Those who already paid can either defer to 2021, get a credit for a future race or participate in the 2020 virtual race.

Organizers of the Ottawa Race Weekend offered similar alternatives when they cancelled the event, which was scheduled to take place last month.