Campgrounds see some cancellations amid fire restrictions, smoky conditions

Some campgrounds and backcountry outfitters in eastern Ontario are seeing cancellations for the holiday long weekend as a result of smoky conditions and the associated fire ban.

Vince Ouimet owns Portage Outpost, which outfits backcountry campers in Algonquin Park — he'd seen five cancellations as a result of the weather conditions by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is warning that poor air quality from forest fire smoke will continue until Saturday for most of eastern Ontario.

Ouimet said with rain also in the forecast, the prospect of soggy shoes and no ability to light a fire for warmth can turn some people off their plans.

He says June is often a little quieter in Algonquin Park, but the July 1 weekend is "the line in the sand" that marks the start of summer and the associated uptick in bookings.

Because the season is just getting going, he says it's been hard to tell the impact of the smoke this year, but he says traditionally fire bans in the park mean a 20 per cent drop in revenue for his business.

What he often sees is people who show up to their reservation, but turn back early if conditions aren't great.

"If someone has health concerns, maybe they shouldn't be paddling great lengths during the day. That kind of makes sense if there's smoke and health advisories."

The Renfrew KOA campground has permission to have fires if they follow strict rules, including having access to water and limiting campers fires to between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Submitted by Sonya van Beek)

Restricted fire zone

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNR) has a restricted fire zone in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario — the region covers much of the province west of Ottawa. And under the restrictions, campfires are not permitted.

Evan Lizotte, a fire information officer with MNR, says if safe practices are not followed, campfires can easily spread and start larger fires.

Conservation officers will be patrolling and telling people in that zone to put out fires, Lizotte said.

Evan Lizotte is a fire information officer with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. (Submitted by Evan Lizotte)

Eric Korhonen is the fire chief for North Frontenac, a municipality that is in a region covered by the restricted fire zone.

He says while the risk locally might be low after the rain this week, the provincial rules remain in place because there aren't the resources available to respond this weekend in Ontario.

"I'll honour their request … if we look at Centennial Lake and how it burnt, if we look at Alberta, if we look at Quebec, if we have one here that gets away on us because somebody had a campfire, when there's no available resources, boy that's a bad day," said Korhonen.

Despite the restrictions with 180 campsites in the region, Korhonen said he expects the weekend to be busy and the campgrounds to be full.

Campers adapting

As an organized campground, the Renfrew KOA campground has an exemption to the fire ban, but still must follow strict rules including that fires are limited to burning between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and that there is water on site to get a fire under control.

Sonya van Beek, the campground's office manager, says there's been a small number of cancellations because of the smoke, but in most cases she says people are adapting.

"There is probably a little bit less activity outside, but they're making the best of it," she said. "People still have the space that they can come in and get out of the smoke. You know, we've got a pool in the basement, that sort of thing."

Ouimet also said many people are fine to camp without a fire.

"When it's warm and the forecast permits it, I mean you just kind of replace being around the campfire with being … at the water's edge and star gazing."