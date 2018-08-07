Police have identified the camper killed in his tent by a falling tree at Lac Philippe campground in Gatineau Park early Monday morning.

Phong Thanh Tran, 39, from Ottawa, was camping with his two children and another family when the incident happened, MRC des Collines police said Tuesday.

The mother of Tran's children had taken their youngest child back to their Nepean home over concerns about the weather. There were thunderstorms and high winds in the area that night.

Police said the tree was toppled by a strong gust of wind around 3:45 a.m., striking Tran in the head and killing him instantly. Two children, 4 and 5, and another man in the same tent were not inured.

The tree also struck a nearby tent containing a woman and child who were camping with the group. The woman suffered minor injuries to her arm.

Paramedics said they arrived shortly before 4 a.m., but did not have to transport anyone to hospital.

Police have finished interviewing witnesses and are sending their report to the coroner for the next phase of the investigation.