Camp Fortune wants to install a luge on its ski hill in the summer months to attract off-season customers, and is looking to the National Capital Commission board for permission.

Because of its location in Gatineau Park, the ski hill needs the Crown corporation to approve the summer toboggans, which would slide down a pipe-like track on footings that can be removed in the winter.

Co-owner Peter Sudermann said it can be precarious for a business to depend on Mother Nature, especially during the unreliable ski season.

"We need to get away from being dependent upon one season and having a hedge against a bad winter by having more activities in the summer," he said.

While Camp Fortune currently runs a small aerial park in the warmer months, they are looking for other activities.

If approved by the NCC, Camp Fortune would install an alpine luge on temporary footings on a couple of its ski runs and use the chair lift to get riders and sleds to the top. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Sudermann had seen other versions of summer sleds that were more permanent, but liked what he saw at Revelstoke Mountain in B.C., which has installed the Austria-designed luge on a pipe.

Camp Fortune wants to build a summer luge run to hedge against unpredictable winters. 0:19

Could be open to riders in fall

At the ski hill last week, Hudi Krauss was getting in some spring snowboarding and said he'd noticed the fluctuating conditions of recent winters.

"You know, it's kind of been getting trippy. Because even in January, we were getting rain. And it's kinda bumming me out."

Even though he's more interested in snowboarding, Krauss liked the idea of Camp Fortune installing an alpine luge in the off-season — and said kids, in particular, would embrace it.

"I think it'd be cool. I think it's something the little rippers and the groms could get on, so I'm down with it."

The NCC will consider the request at its meeting Thursday.

If it gives the green light, Camp Fortune would aim to install the Sunkid-brand luge this year, with the idea of opening it to riders either this fall or in spring 2020.