Camp counsellor again charged with sexual offences

An Ontario camp counsellor who had previously been charged with a range of child pornography and sexual assault-related charges, has again been arrested on charges that include sexual assault, police say.

Sean Jackson, 48, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, and failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court, according to the Frontenac detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a news release Tuesday, the OPP said it began investigating allegations against a camp counsellor in late 2022 and arrested Jackson on April 24, 2023.

The charges stem from offences that occurred in August 2021 at a camp in North Frontenac, Ont., the OPP said. Police did not name the camp.

Previous charges

Jackson was previously charged by Peel Regional Police on June 2, 2022 with several child pornography-related offences, sexual assault, four counts of voyeurism and failure to comply with a release order.

Those charges stem from when Jackson worked as a camp counsellor and music instructor at Camp Kennebec in Arden, Ont. Jackson had worked at that camp for 19 years at the time of his original arrest, police said.

Camp Kennebec is a long-running summer camp for children who live with disabilities and developmental delays, including autism, Down syndrome, and ADHD.

Known at the camp by the nickname "Rocker Sean," Jackson is originally from Mississauga, Ont., where he also worked as an unlicensed personal support worker, according to Peel police.

In a written statement last year, Camp Kennebec said it had never received complaints about Jackson from campers, parents, guardians or other staff members about the accused's interactions with campers.

"Our camp has run for 55 years," the release said. "While this is an extremely painful time, it is not who we are, nor can we allow it to prevent us from serving campers and families that need us most."