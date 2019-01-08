New director takes the reins at the OCDSB

The new head of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) wants to give all students the chance to reach their full potential.

Camille Williams-Taylor has officially taken over as the board's director of education as of Jan. 1, replacing Jennifer Adams.

"My biggest priority would be the notion of all student voices being activated so they can meet their own potential as they leave us and graduate," she said in an interview Monday on CBC's All In A Day.

Williams-Taylor comes to Ottawa from a school board in Durham Region, east of Toronto.

She said since arriving in town she has been able to meet with principals and sit in on some classrooms, but she now wants to reach out to parents.

"It is my plan over the next couple of months to join the meetings that involve families or community members, so I can hear the things that they value," she said.

Race survey

The school board is planning a student survey that would give information about student race and background.

She said she wants to see that data so the board can make better decisions, for example offering more diversity in the books students are asked to read.

"There is a large interest in the province and across educational sectors that the more we know about our kids, the more we know about the families and communities they come from," she said.

There's a new director of education at the helm of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. 8:56

The Jamaican-born Williams-Taylor is an immigrant herself, having arrived in Winnipeg at age 12 from the Bahamas.

"[Experiences like that] really make us very cognizant of some of the challenges that might cause some students to sit on the fringe or on the sideline," she said.