Mistrial in case of Ottawa man accused of killing parents

The first-degree murder trial of Cameron Rogers, accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2016, came to an abrupt end Monday when a mistrial was declared.

The trial began last month at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa, and had been scheduled to last six weeks.

Rogers is accused of killing 69-year-old Dave Rogers, a retired Ottawa Citizen reporter, and 63-year-old Merrill Gleddie Rogers, a retired public servant, just over two years ago at the family's home on Apeldoorn Avenue in Carleton Heights.​

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, but Crown prosecutors rejected the plea.

The reason for the mistrial cannot be shared publicly due to a court-ordered publication ban.