Man accused of killing parents told detective he acted in 'spur of the moment'

In a videotaped interview played at his murder trial Friday, Cameron Rogers told an Ottawa police detective he had acted in the "spur of the moment" when he stabbed his parents to death in their Ottawa home more than a week earlier.

The hour-long interview was recorded at a Montreal police station on Nov. 29, 2016, nine days after Dave Rogers, 69, and Merrill Gleddie Rogers, 63, were killed in the family home on Appledorn Ave.

The interview, along with testimony from the detective who conducted it, closed the Crown's case again Rogers, who's facing two charges of first-degree murder.

Rogers, then 24, had driven to Montreal hoping to catch a train to the United States, but a U.S. border official denied him entry.

With neither money nor a place to stay, Rogers called 911 and confessed to killing his parents and hiding their bodies behind a backyard shed, court heard.

Accused went 'back and forth'

Speaking to Ottawa police Det. Theresa Kelm, who was sent to Montreal to question him, Rogers complained that he never had any money because his parents wouldn't allow him to get a job. He also complained that his parents forced him to take electro-mechanical engineering at Algonquin College.

Rogers told Kelm he was a special needs student who got extra help in school for his "slight autism," and said he medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Kelm asked Rogers whether he'd argued with his parents before the killings, or if something had been said to set him off.

"It was just literally just a spur of the moment. I don't even know," Rogers replied. "I'm pretty sure, if a remember correctly, it took me 50 minutes of going back and forth about to do it and then not to do it."

Killings premeditated, Crown says

In his earlier opening statement, Crown prosecutor Matthew Geigen-Miller told the jury of six men and six women that the crimes warranted the charges of first-degree murder because Rogers admitted to police that he had contemplated the killings for nearly an hour, indicating they were premeditated.

Rogers told Kelms that on the morning of the killings, he'd been chopping melon in the kitchen while his mother stood steps away.

He said he stabbed his mother first, and his father came running into the kitchen to see what the commotion was about.

"When I did my mom he came running and then I did him," Rogers said. "My dad didn't take very long but my mom took a long time."

At that point in the interview Rogers broke down.

"It was really hard because she was in pain and then I wanted it to stop and I couldn't make it stop," he said.

'It took the whole night for her to die'

The Crown told the jury that Merrill Gleddie Rogers lived for at least another 30 minutes before succumbing to her stab wounds and other injuries from a wooden sword that her son had made.

Cameron Rogers said it took longer.

"It took the whole night for her to die," he told the detective. "I could hear her, but in the morning it was done."

Kelm asked Rogers what he was thinking when he was stabbing his parents.

"I don't remember exactly what I was thinking, but I don't think I was thinking anything. Maybe it was just adrenalin," he said.

The detective asked again whether he'd been angry at that moment.

"I don't think I was feeling angry," Rogers replied.

'I shouldn't have done it'

Asked by Kelm if his parents pushed him too hard, Rogers was equivocal.

"I'm not saying it's my parents' fault, but I'm not saying it's my fault," Rogers said. "I mean, I shouldn't have done it, which is obvious."

The Crown earlier told the jury that Dave and Marrill Gleddie Rogers had given their adopted son "support and structure," and that the young man had "enjoyed a life of comfort" including family trips to Europe and the Caribbean.

As the interview drew to a close Kelm asked Rogers why he confessed.

"Because I did something bad and I want to, you know, be honest about it."

Defence lawyer Joseph Addelman indicated he'll begin presenting evidence and witnesses when the trial resumes on Nov. 28.