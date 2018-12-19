Skip to Main Content
Cameron Rogers pleads guilty to killing parents

Cameron Rogers pleads guilty to killing parents

Cameron Rogers has pleaded guilty to killing his parents in November 2016.

Dave Rogers, Merrill Gleddie Rogers were killed in November 2016

CBC News ·
Cameron Rogers was arrested in Montreal after calling police and was later charged with first-degree murder. (Laurie Foster-Macleod/CBC)

Cameron Rogers has pleaded guilty to killing his parents in November 2016.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder at the Ottawa courthouse this morning.

Sixty-nine year old Dave Rogers, a retired Ottawa Citizen reporter, and 63-year-old Merrill Gleddie Rogers, a retired public servant, were killed on Nov. 29, 2016, at the family's home on Apeldoorn Avenue in Carleton Heights.​

Their adopted son was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty in a previous trial, which ended in a mistrial over the unavailability of jurors.

On Tuesday, Rogers admitted in a statement of fact that he had lied about his father sexually abusing him, a claim he'd made to convince the court he'd acted in self-defence when he stabbed and beat his parents to death.

Twenty-four victim impact statements are expected in the case.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|