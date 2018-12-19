Cameron Rogers pleads guilty to killing parents

Cameron Rogers has pleaded guilty to killing his parents in November 2016.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder at the Ottawa courthouse this morning.

Justice Kevin Phillips asks Rogers if he’s fully aware of what he’s doing & is giving up the right to a trial. In a tentative voice Rogers stands and says he does <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@faganl

Sixty-nine year old Dave Rogers, a retired Ottawa Citizen reporter, and 63-year-old Merrill Gleddie Rogers, a retired public servant, were killed on Nov. 29, 2016, at the family's home on Apeldoorn Avenue in Carleton Heights.​

Their adopted son was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty in a previous trial, which ended in a mistrial over the unavailability of jurors.

On Tuesday, Rogers admitted in a statement of fact that he had lied about his father sexually abusing him, a claim he'd made to convince the court he'd acted in self-defence when he stabbed and beat his parents to death.

Twenty-four victim impact statements are expected in the case.

