Cameron Rogers pleads guilty to killing parents
Dave Rogers, Merrill Gleddie Rogers were killed in November 2016
Cameron Rogers has pleaded guilty to killing his parents in November 2016.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder at the Ottawa courthouse this morning.
Justice Kevin Phillips asks Rogers if he’s fully aware of what he’s doing & is giving up the right to a trial. In a tentative voice Rogers stands and says he does <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a>—@faganl
Sixty-nine year old Dave Rogers, a retired Ottawa Citizen reporter, and 63-year-old Merrill Gleddie Rogers, a retired public servant, were killed on Nov. 29, 2016, at the family's home on Apeldoorn Avenue in Carleton Heights.
Their adopted son was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty in a previous trial, which ended in a mistrial over the unavailability of jurors.
On Tuesday, Rogers admitted in a statement of fact that he had lied about his father sexually abusing him, a claim he'd made to convince the court he'd acted in self-defence when he stabbed and beat his parents to death.
Twenty-four victim impact statements are expected in the case.
More to come.