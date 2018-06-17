Give the classic Cubano sandwich a try

A new restaurant that's taken over the large dining space at the Ottawa Tennis and Lawn Bowling Club on Cameron Avenue is offering a new kind of pub fare for Old Ottawa South diners.

Restaurateur Adrian Vezina opened the cosy Belmont restaurant in 2015.

It immediately infused a healthy dose of culinary authenticity to the neighbourhood, in a space that management adorned in vintage pennants and knick-knacks from nearby antique dealers.

Fast forward to 2018 and Vezina has a new venture — The Cameron.

The Cameron picks up on the classic vibe at the Belmont, with an added dose of Wes Anderson, circa Moonrise Kingdom. Wood rackets and vintage novelties adorn the walls, and Vezina's team built picnic tables to reproduce a camp feel.

Mercifully, according to head chef Phil Denny, the restaurants are a few blocks from each other, so he's able to keep tabs on both kitchens.

Some items on the Cameron's menu elevates pub fare with burgers that bear the names of, mostly 80s-era tennis players. Think The Seles, The Borg, etc.

The Cameron also makes a mean Cubano sandwich, which Denny shared with Alan Neal on All in a Day on Wednesday.

Mojo Pork Marinade

Ingredients:

2 stalks green onion, chopped.

2 Tbsp cilantro, chopped.

5 cloves garlic.

2 tsp smoked paprika.

1/2 tsp ground allspice.

1/2 tsp whole cumin seed.

1/2 tsp salt.

2 limes, juice and zest.

2 oranges, juiced.

2 lemons, juiced.

1 cup olive oil.

Directions:

In bowl or food processor puree together green onion, cilantro, garlic, paprika, allspice, cumin, salt, and lime zest. Add juices and oil and blend together well. For one bone-in pork picnic shoulder roast use 1 cup of mojo marinade. Marinate overnight or up to 24 hours. Preheat your oven to 425 F. Place the marinated shoulder in a dish large enough to hold the entire shoulder but not so large that you will require a lot of liquid to braise. Put the shoulder, uncovered in the oven for 15 minutes, carefully remove the shoulder from the oven and turn over. Return to the oven and continue roasting for a further 15 minutes. While pork is searing in the oven bring to a boil enough water or, if on hand, chicken stock to cover 3⁄4 of the pork in the dish. For every litre of water add 1⁄4 C of marinade to the braising liquid. Again, carefully remove pork from oven and pour hot braising liquid over the pork, cover with foil, and return to the oven. Turn oven down to 300 F and braise pork for 3 hours or until the bone in the centre of the roast can be easily removed. Let the roast cool in the liquid for one hour. Remove from liquid and carefully remove any bone from the pork. Strain the liquid and reserve. With two forks shred the pork into long strands. Put pork and liquid in refrigerator to cool overnight. The next day remove the fat from on top of the braising liquid. Mix remaining marinade and 1⁄2 cup of braising liquid into the pulled pork. If not using immediately return pork to the fridge. It can be refrigerated up to two days or in the freezer for up to three months. The braising liquid can be saved in the refrigerator to use for another braise for up to one week or in the freezer for up to three months.

Constructing the sandwich: