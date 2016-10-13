Fake talent agent who lured teens sentenced to 8 years in prison

A former volunteer equipment manager for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees football team was sentenced earlier this month to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting girls under the age of 16 and attempting to traffic a girl under 18 years old, among other crimes.

Cameron Lyons, now 41, was first charged by Ottawa police in 2016 for eight offences involving several girls.

Investigators said he contacted girls on social media posing as a talent agent, and that the online conversations would turn from modelling to providing sexual services for money at parties and events.

The first victim came forward to police in 2015, prompting a police investigation.

In early 2017, police announced a raft of new charges involving more victims.

Pleaded guilty in 2018

By the time Lyons pleaded guilty in 2018, he was facing a total of 26 charges involving eight victims. He pleaded guilty to 12 of those charges, involving all eight women and girls:

Sexual assault.

Harassment.

Extortion.

Communicating with someone who was or was believed to be under 16 for the purpose of committing a sexual offence.

Sexual interference of a person under 16.

Attempting to traffic a person under 18.

A year later, he was sentenced to serve more than four years in prison after being given credit for the years he'd already spent in pre-sentence custody.

Lyons was also ordered to submit his DNA, has been added to the national sex offender registry for life, is barred from being around children for life, and is barred from possessing weapons for 10 years.

Lyons had volunteered with the Gee-Gees football team since 1998, and was suspended when the first charged were announced.