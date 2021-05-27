Calypso Waterpark gearing up to reopen this summer

Calypso Waterpark is setting its sights on an early July reopening after being closed last summer because of the pandemic.

The park in Limoges, Ont., didn't open for the 2020 season because of strict provincial regulations near the start of the pandemic, but hopes to get the water flowing this season as water parks can reopen under Step 2 of the province's three-step reopening plan.

"We welcomed [the reopening plan] as good news," Groupe Calypso Valcartier spokesperson Sandra Nadeau told Radio-Canada. "With the possibility of opening in early July, we are preparing, hiring and filling swimming pools."

Nadeau said the park will have a number of safety measures in place once it reopens, including capping attendance at 30 per cent of capacity and boosting the number of employees on site to ensure people are following the rules.

She said people will have to buy tickets ahead of time and physically distance in any lines.