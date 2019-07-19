Women can now go topless at Calypso, water park says

Calypso Waterpark has changed its dress code to allow women to go topless after a human rights complaint was filed against it in 2017.

According to the Limoges, Ont., park's updated dress code, "bathers of all genders are required to wear an appropriate swimsuit bottom."

The same applies for the company's waterpark in Valcartier, Que., Village Vacances Valcartier.

The park said it re-examined its dress code in 2018 following an unnamed woman's complaint to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal naming Calypso and eight other institutions, including the City of Cornwall.

Previously, the CEO of the water park's parent company had said women must continue to cover their breasts at the park.

Women in Ontario have had a legal right to go topless in public since 1996.

A spokesperson for Calypso told Radio-Canada that while women now have the right to doff their tops at the park, very few have chosen to do so.