Fire closes Calabogie Peaks ski resort Tuesday

The pumphouse at Calabogie Peaks resort caught fire Jan. 3, 2023. (Monica Landon/Facebook)

An eastern Ontario ski resort hopes to reopen Wednesday after a fire in a snow-making building Tuesday morning.

Calabogie Peaks said on Twitter there was a fire in its pumphouse, but it didn't affect its lifts.

CBC has reached out to some of the responding fire departments and the resort for information on the fire and any injuries.

The Greater Madawaska Township, Ont., resort late Tuesday morning. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The resort is about 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa. It had opened last month during a ski season that has broadly already seen weather-related interruptions.

There was a similar fire there in 2013.