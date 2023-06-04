Content
Forest fire breaks out near Calabogie

Ontario Provincial Police are warning that some people near Calabogie, Ont., might have to be evacuated due to a forest fire burning in the area.

People living near Centennial Lake may have to be evacuated, says OPP

A map with a large swath in red and a smaller patch in yellow.
This map shows the location of a forest fire that broke out June 4, 2023, near the community of Calabogie, Ont. (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

According to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the fire broke out shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

As of 7 p.m. it was still not under control.

OPP said late Sunday afternoon that people living near Centennial Lake may potentially face evacuation.

A blanket fire ban for the Township of Greater Madawaska has been in place since Thursday, and the local fire risk is considered extreme.

Calabogie is approximately 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

