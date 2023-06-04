Forest fire breaks out near Calabogie

Ontario Provincial Police are warning that some people near Calabogie, Ont., might have to be evacuated due to a forest fire burning in the area.

According to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the fire broke out shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

As of 7 p.m. it was still not under control.

OPP said late Sunday afternoon that people living near Centennial Lake may potentially face evacuation.

ADVISORY: Forest fire in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Calabogie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Calabogie</a> - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> advising of potential for evacuation of residents in the Centennial Lake area. ^jt <a href="https://t.co/TGCzQuPF7V">pic.twitter.com/TGCzQuPF7V</a> —@OPP_COMM_ER

A blanket fire ban for the Township of Greater Madawaska has been in place since Thursday, and the local fire risk is considered extreme.

Calabogie is approximately 100 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.