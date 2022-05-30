CBC Ottawa wins national investigative journalism award

A CBC Ottawa investigation looking at a Kingston artist claiming to be Indigenous has won a Canadian Association of Journalists national award.

Reporters Nicole Williams and Michelle Allan's investigation into Morris Blanchard — a celebrated Kingston artist who allegedly made false claims for years about being Indigenous and a Sixties Scoop survivor — won the broadcast under five minutes category.

Their work stemmed from important previous investigations by CBC Ottawa into Queen's University, where multiple people connected to the school were also accused of falsifying their Indigenous identity.

CBC Ottawa's Nicole Williams, left, and Michelle Allan won a Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) award in the broadcast under five minutes category May 28, 2022. (CBC)

CBC also won awards for human rights reporting and its White Hot Hate podcast. In all, the CBC and Radio-Canada earned 20 CAJ nominations this year.

The awards ceremony returned this year after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.