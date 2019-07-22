Caisse Desjardins to close Luskville branch

Luskville is about to become the latest town in western Quebec to see its local banking services downsized, as Caisse Desjardins announces plans to replace its branch there with a single ATM.

The bank has cited an increase in the use of online banking by its clients for its decision to shut several small-town branches and even remove ATMs from some communities.

Caisse Desjardins plans to close the Luskville branch on Dec. 20, and says it has alerted other banks across the Pontiac region.

The bank says customers in Luskville will receive help familiarizing themselves with the ATM, while those who need in-person banking services will be directed to its nearest branch in Hull, more than 30 kilometres away.

Roch Bouliane, general manager of Caisse Desjardins in Collines-de-l'Outaouais, said 96 per cent of the bank's transactions are made at the banking machine instead of with a teller.

Bouliane said the bank has also had difficulty recruiting, training and retaining qualified employees.

Eight Desjardins branches will remain in the Outaouais region after the Luskville branch closes.

Caisse Desjardins removed 92 ATMs from communities across Quebec and Ontario in 2018, including Ripon and Plaisance, Que.