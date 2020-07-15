ByWard Market bars fuming over bid to close patios at midnight

Owners of bars and restaurants in Ottawa's ByWard Market say they're upset with a planned motion that would force patios in the area to close two hours earlier.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, whose ward includes the popular entertainment district, will introduce the motion at the end of today's marathon city council meeting. The motion would force patios to close at midnight instead of 2 a.m.

Fleury noted that 16 different businesses in the market were fined last weekend for failing to follow rules related to COVID-19.

Under Fleury's proposal, indoor dining spaces, which can begin welcoming customers Friday as part of Ontario's Phase 3 reopening plan, will still be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m.

Bars already struggling

Some business owners aren't pleased with Fleury's proposal as it pertains to patios, however.

"Two hours a night is a significant amount of sales. We're all just starting to get traction, to get everything back together, and some fluid business, and now this seems to me it's going to be a couple of steps backwards," said Bob Firestone, owner of Blue Cactus Bar and Grill.

"Everybody spent some significant funds building patios and bringing people back to the ByWard Market," Firestone said.

WATCH: Fewer patio hours lessens investment, owner says

Bob Firestone, owner of Blue Cactus Bar and Grill, and Shauna Bradley, CEO of Heart and Crown Irish Pubs, say a motion to close patios at midnight rather than the usual 2 a.m. is disappointing given the amount of money businesses have invested into expanding patio space. 1:02

Patios were allowed to reopen in Ontario at the beginning of June. Bars and restaurants around the city have been working to maximize patio space while ensuring patrons are physically distanced.

Market landmark Heart & Crown Irish Pub said it delayed reopening its patio to make sure it had all of the proper precautions in place. To lose those two hours now is "frustrating," said Heart & Crown CEO Shauna Bradley.

"We're only doing about just under half of what our regular sales would be this time of year, with no dance floor, no live music, and just adhering to all of the new rules to keep everyone safe. That's our number one priority," Bradley said. "So to take away those two extra hours of crucial sales, and without any notice on top of that — there's no consultation, no warnings, nothing."

Crowds from Gatineau

According to city officials, one problem is that last call on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River is midnight, so patrons have been flooding into the ByWard Market to take advantage of Ottawa's later closing time — a twist on a national capital tradition, when for decades the opposite was true.

Under Fleury's proposal, the earlier closing time would be reviewed in August.

Council is expected to discuss the motion at the end of Wednesday's meeting.