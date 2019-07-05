Some ByWard Market shop owners support surveillance cameras

The local councillor, mayor and some business owners are in favour of considering installing video surveillance cameras in the ByWard Market after a series of deadly shootings and violent incidents.

Three men have been shot dead since April and a stabbing occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

After a request from Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury last September, city staff are investigating the issues and costs of putting CCTV cameras on streets and sidewalks.

"Many large cities use them," Fleury said on CBC Radio's All In A Day on Thursday.

Fleury argued closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would not be new to Ottawa, as they are already in place in city facilities such as libraries, community centres and all future light rail stations.

In an emailed statement, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson wrote that he also supports "exploring the installation of CCTV cameras to enhance the sense of safety among the public and to improve the ability of Ottawa Police Service to respond to crime."

Only part of solution

Fleury said the ByWard Market has unique challenges given the number of liquor licences and social service agencies in the area.

But he understands the critics who have raised concerns about personal privacy being violated with CCTV technology and he acknowledges they alone won't lead to safer streets.

"I don't know how far they would go to prevent [crime] and there won't be a one-tier solution to make our cities safer," he added.

He said he wants to hear from the public and business owners about the idea.

Business owners CBC spoke with on Thursday afternoon said adding cameras would be one measure they believe would improve safety.

Steve Monuk is co-owner of York Real Estate Corporation, which owns a swath of buildings and operates eight bars in the ByWard Market, including Cornerstone Bar and Grill, Pub 101, and Sens House.

"Absolutely, anything to help [get] more eyes on the street will make people feel safer," Monuk said.

"I think if it was big brother with facial recognition, that's one thing. It's a fine line between privacy and safety, but people use OC Transpo every day and they have cameras, so what's the difference?"

Monuk said he's been discussing surveillance cameras in the market with Ottawa police in the last few weeks.

Steve Monuk, co-owner of York Real Estate Corp. which owns 8 bars and other buildings including the block behind him in the Byward Market, supports CCTV cameras. (CBC)

John Diener has been in the market for about 40 years, first as a boy helping his parents run Saslove's Meat Market and now as the store's owner.

He says the recent violence is concerning.

"It paints a sort of negative picture," Diener said.

"Some people who might have come down to the Market who aren't regular shoppers, might have changed their mind."

He supports installing CCTV and isn't worried about privacy concerns.

"I don't have any issues. If someone wants to take my picture on the way home, I am happy to even wave at the camera," he said.

Ottawa's ByWard Market can get crammed with tourists, bar and restaurant patrons and some city politicians think video surveillance cameras will help keep them safe. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

Katherine McDonald lives a few blocks away from the market. Although she isn't often in the market at night, she shops at food stores in the area several times a week.

"If you want to apprehend the suspects or witnesses who are refusing to come forward to give information, then I think CCTV would be a good idea," she said.

McDonald has teenaged relatives visiting this summer and said CCTV cameras would give her a sense of security.

"If you're an honest person and you're going about your business, there should be no reason at all to be concerned about the cameras. This is a public safety issue," she argued.

But not everyone who visits the market is convinced.

Jessica Baird says she hasn't decided whether she supports CCTV technology in the ByWard Market because she's torn about the balance between public safety and her privacy rights. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

"I'm actually still on the fence about it and I haven't made up my mind," said Jessica Baird.

"We're trying to keep the community protected but I don't want to be watched all the time as I walk through here."