Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in the ByWard Market early Wednesday morning, according to Ottawa police.

Incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday

CBC News ·
Police said a suspect had been arrested. (Stéphane Beaudoin/CBC)

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m., in the middle of the street at the corner of York Street and ByWard Market Square.

A suspect has been arrested and charges are pending, police said.

The investigation continues. 

An overnight stabbing sent two people to hospital, according to Ottawa police. (Stéphane Beaudoin/CBC)

 

 

with files from Radio-Canada's Stephane Leclerc

