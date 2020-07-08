ByWard Market stabbing sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in the ByWard Market early Wednesday morning, according to Ottawa police.
Incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday
Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in the ByWard Market early Wednesday morning, according to Ottawa police.
The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m., in the middle of the street at the corner of York Street and ByWard Market Square.
A suspect has been arrested and charges are pending, police said.
The investigation continues.
with files from Radio-Canada's Stephane Leclerc