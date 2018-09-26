Man seriously hurt in ByWard Market stabbing
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
Suspect in custody following incident on George Street Wednesday morning
Ottawa paramedics were called to a shelter on George Street just before 8 a.m.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, paramedics said.
Ottawa police say they have one person in custody.