Man stabbed in ByWard Market Saturday night

Ottawa

Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday night near a parking garage on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market.

Victim's injuries are not life threatening, Ottawa police said

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing in the ByWard Market Saturday night near a parking garage on George Street. File picture. (CBC)

Ottawa police say two men were fighting when one stabbed the other. Officers were called to respond at 9:30 p.m.

The stabbing victim's wounds are not life threatening, police told CBC Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made.

with files from Sonja Koenig

