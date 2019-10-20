Man stabbed in ByWard Market Saturday night
Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday night near a parking garage on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market.
Victim's injuries are not life threatening, Ottawa police said
Ottawa police say two men were fighting when one stabbed the other. Officers were called to respond at 9:30 p.m.
The stabbing victim's wounds are not life threatening, police told CBC Sunday morning.
No arrests have been made.
with files from Sonja Koenig