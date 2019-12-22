Crowds flock for selfies with new Ottawa sign

Visitors to Ottawa over the holidays can add one more stop to their tours of the city.

A new "Ottawa" sign, currently lit up with festive green and red lights, has gone up in the ByWard Market — and should be ready for selfies no matter the weather.

"Anything, I think, that creates that opportunity for people to tell a story about their experience in Ottawa really helps with the city's image and marketing this destination worldwide," said Michael Crockatt, president of Ottawa Tourism.

Crockatt was on site Friday to commemorate the sign's unveiling, alongside crowds looking to get just the right shot for Instagram.

The attraction is the second sign to spell out the city's name in that location. The first was installed for the Canada 150 celebrations but wasn't designed for long-term use.

That sign was originally planned to be packed up by Ottawa 2017, the agency responsible for many of the celebrations held that summer, but they donated the letters to the city instead.

The new sign was built using sturdier materials and should be around much longer. Crockatt said it's also more versatile than its predecessor, as the LED lights can change colours to mark specific events and holidays.

"What's interesting is going to be to see when there's groups in town, like conventions or corporate events. They can get their colours to light up the sign as well," Crockatt said.

"We hope to see it in some red and black to celebrate some sports championships as well."