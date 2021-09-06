Shooting injures one in Byward Market

A man was injured after a shooting in the ByWard Market in Ottawa shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The shooting took place in front of the Room 104 bar near Clarence and Dalhousie street.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) said in a media release that a Scarborough man "shot at bar security after being denied entry into a bar, striking a security guard twice in the leg."

The press release said officers chased the suspect on foot as he fled, allegedly "firing at one of the pursuing officers as he did so."

The suspect was arrested and the firearm was seized by police.

The victim "was taken to the trauma centre in serious but stable condition," Ottawa Paramedic Services says.

"His injuries are non-life-threatening."

Several people were in the market at the time of the shooting.

A man visiting Ottawa told Radio-Canada that he was awoken by screaming.

More than 55 shootings have occurred in OPS's coverage area since the start of 2021