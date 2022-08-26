3 injured in early morning shooting in ByWard Market

Ottawa police remain stationed at York Street after three people were injured in an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to the ByWard Market area at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday, the Ottawa Police Service released in a tweet.

Three men were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics. Their injuries weren't considered life threatening, paramedics said.

Part of the street remains taped off and a police investigation is ongoing.