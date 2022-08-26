Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
3 injured in early morning shooting in ByWard Market

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in which three people were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police called to scene at 2:20 a.m.

CBC News ·
Officers were called to the ByWard Market area at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday, the Ottawa Police Service released in a tweet. (Sonja Koenig/CBC)

Ottawa police remain stationed at York Street after three people were injured in an early morning shooting. 

Three men were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics. Their injuries weren't considered life threatening, paramedics said.

Part of the street remains taped off and a police investigation is ongoing. 

