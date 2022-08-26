3 injured in early morning shooting in ByWard Market
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in which three people were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police called to scene at 2:20 a.m.
Ottawa police remain stationed at York Street after three people were injured in an early morning shooting.
Officers were called to the ByWard Market area at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday, the Ottawa Police Service released in a tweet.
Three men were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics. Their injuries weren't considered life threatening, paramedics said.
Part of the street remains taped off and a police investigation is ongoing.
Shooting investigation: <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawapolice</a> responded to a shooting call in the 0-100 block of York St. @ 2:20 this am. Three people injured. Investigation ongoing and updates will follow.—@DutyInspector