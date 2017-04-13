ByWard businesses, councillor push for more police patrols

In the wake of a homicide in the heart of the ByWard Market on a busy Friday evening, the area business association and city councillor are again calling on the Ottawa Police to do more foot and bike patrols.

"During tourist time, we need to see a much more heightened presence," said Jasna Jennings, executive director of the ByWard Market business improvement area.

"Perhaps had an... officer been nearby, this terrible situation could have been avoided or at least intervened before the gun violence," she suggested in a statement.

Markland Campbell, a hip-hop artist who used the stage name Jahiant Jahh, died after being shot around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on a sidewalk at the corner of York Street and ByWard Market Square.

"We never see anything like that during the day. Never, never, never," said Huguette Lacroix, a flower and vegetable merchant who has been working in the market for 45 years.

Councillor wants extra year-round attention

But Coun. Mathieu Fleury, says the market area is seeing more incidents between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., in addition to incidents after midnight.

Violence and crime in the ByWard Market and on Rideau Street isn't new, and both the councillor and business groups have pushed for extra police presence before.

Fleury puts the area's problems into three categories: gang-related crime as bars close for the night, drug issues related to people with addictions who use the area's shelters, and problematic bars where drug deals and crimes may happen but which don't have their liquor licences revoked by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says the ByWard Market and Rideau Street areas have seen an increase in incidents in the afternoon and evening. (CBC)

The problems require many solutions, and Fleury has called for a ban on handguns after Campbell's death.

But as Ottawa grows and takes on more big-city problems, Fleury agrees the downtown and ByWard Market area deserve even more pro-active police attention because it's an area "so important to the image of our city".

"If not year-round, at least from St. Patrick's Day on, right through to Hallowe'en," he said.

Police concerned for public safety

Earlier on Monday, police had also said they were concerned by the shooting.

"When we have someone discharging a firearm in such a crowded place when the streets are full of people, that's our number one concern," said Chris Renwick, superintendent of criminal investigations with the Ottawa Police.

Police already target the rowdiness of the bar scene in the ByWard Market, he added.

"Especially with this shooting at the time and location it happened, that just reinforces our commitment to address the issues that happen in the evening in the ByWard Market and other large-density gathering spots," Renwick said.

Rideau merchants to prepare for emergencies

Meanwhile, some businesses will be educating themselves on what to do in an emergency.

The neighbouring Downtown-Rideau business improvement area plans to hold a workshop in the coming weeks so its businesses can hear from police and the city about how to lock down their businesses and communicate with authorities if that threat ever arises.

Peggy Ducharme, the group's executive director, watched how restaurants had to respond during the shootings on Toronto's busy Danforth Avenue last summer and felt it was a conversation worth having among her member businesses.

Claude Bonnet, owner of Le Moulin de Provence, says he finds Ottawa quieter and safer than most cities. (CBC)

But for the most part, Claude Bonnet, owner of the Moulin de Provence bakery in the ByWard Market, says he finds Ottawa quiet and safe.

"You go to Toronto, you go to Montreal, or you go to New York, I think it's worse. More people, more problems," Bonnet said.