Make ByWard Market safer and more diverse, businesses tell city

Business and property owners in the ByWard Market are urging the City of Ottawa to work quickly to address the issues of safety and a business "monoculture" that's keeping people away, as it overhauls the management structure for the area.

City staff outlined the latest revitalization effort to members of the finance and corporate services committee on Tuesday: the creation of the ByWard Market District Authority.

The new "unifying voice" will merge the business improvement area with Ottawa Markets, said staff, and comes at a time when stakeholders are willing to "take bold steps" to address issues and ensure there's a good mix of businesses that will attract people during the day and night.

"That's what I think this model provides," said Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. "If we can get everybody working together, we can start to turn the ByWard Market back into what it's always been in our community, which is a real destination attraction, a great place to visit, a great place to live, a great place to own a business."

The ByWard Market is Ottawa's number one tourist destination outside of the Parliament Hill precinct and a significant economic driver, but people who live and work there say the neighbourhood has been experiencing a decline.

"Shoplifting and aggressive panhandling and having vagrants sleeping on the sidewalk is destroying the daytime activity. Nighttime security is also an issue," said Brian Lahey, a partner with the Properties Group, who spoke on behalf of other landowners.

"Gangs and shootings must stop."

Brian Lahey, who spoke on behalf of major property owners in the ByWard Market, said he supports the idea of the new organization but wants more private sector input. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Safety and security a top priority

One by one, delegates from business and community organizations identified safety concerns as their top priority.

Lahey told councillors the city needs to include the private sectors in its new plans, citing the closure of Clarence Street to help pandemic-stricken restaurants as a "lovely idea" with "terrible" execution.

Stephen Beckta, owner of a number of restaurants in the city, said addressing these issues will require an "all of the above" solution.

"I don't believe putting more police on the streets is going to make people feel more safe," he said. "But I do know that a greater police presence, especially in a community policing model, is going to help people feel more safe."

Staff, elected officials and business owners were supportive of the new ByWard Market District Authority. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Sutcliffe, who called for an increased police presence in the region during last fall's municipal election campaign, agreed with the idea of a holistic approach that includes support for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Court Curry, a manager in the city's planning, real estate and economic development department, pointed to the "12 boots on the ground" as part of the community engagement team.

He said the new governing body will help this team go "even further" to take care of residents.

Move from a 'monoculture'

Beckta said there was another big issue to address: the "monoculture."

The restaurateur told councillors people need a reason to go to the market besides the bars.

"I started working in the ByWard Market when I was 13 years old and the diversity of interest that brought people down there was extraordinary," he said. "Over time it's just created this little funnel where there's less and less reason to go there."

The key, said Curry, is resetting the balance by improving diversity.

"It's by speaking with one voice, by having an authority that can extend its outreach on a national level, that it's able to recruit the best of Canada in terms of retail and down to the local farmer-creator dynamic to do business down in the market."

Stephen Beckta, an Ottawa restaurateur, said people need to have more reason to come to the ByWard Market than for 'bars and the occasional restaurant.' (Elyse Skura/CBC)

The new arm's-length organization will also govern the Parkdale Market in Coun. Jeff Leiper's ward. He drew on delegates' desires to see the return of daily, seasonal food markets.

"Many young farmers are not looking to participate in a public market seven days a week," said Curry, who noted the growth of smaller markets throughout the city and the entry of major corporations providing fresh food and plants.

Businesses, property owners herald 'experience'

The new organization's governance structure is a concern for business and property owners, who expressed they don't see how they can bring their "knowledge and experience to the table."

"We do not see an appropriate place in the proposed structure where that knowledge can be inserted," said Sarah Jennings, who presented alongside Lahey.

Changing market conditions could make it difficult to revive a daily farmer's market in the ByWard Market and Parkdale Market, said city staff. (Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada)

Curry addressed those worries by saying one member of the 12-person board will lead an advisory committee of business and property owners, representing their interests.

People who live in the area will also be consulted, staff said, particularly when it comes to a proposed "special area levy" that is being explored as a way to help fund improvements.