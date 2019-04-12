ByWard Market prepares to reopen Saturday after fire

The ByWard Market will be open for business today after a devastating fire damaged shops and shut down the main market building Friday.

Emergency crews were called at 11:30 a.m. to Vittoria Trattoria, a restaurant in a century-old building at 35 William St., just before the fire spread to the buildings on either side.

A shroud of thick smoke covered the area, forcing an evacuation of the main market building.

Ottawa Markets, the arm's-length city agency that runs publicly owned parts of the market, said most of its vendors will return to their businesses 10 a.m. Saturday.

The main market building at 55 ByWard Market Square should be open by 9:30 a.m., Jeff Darwin, the agency's executive director, said in an email early Saturday morning.

"The caveat of this opening is that [Ottawa Public Health] will be onsite approving the condition of the building." he said.

"Should fire and police require more time, we must oblige."

Cleanup continues

A team of remediation specialists will be in the main building for most of the day to help clean up, and air purification units will be used to remove the smell of smoke from the air, Darwin said.

Ottawa Markets, the ByWard Market and Mayor Jim Watson have been encouraging people to visit the market to support the businesses after the fire.

Ottawa Fire Services said its initial damage assessment is estimated to be $2 million.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.